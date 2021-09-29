RUSHVILLE - Duke Energy Indiana has awarded $2,500 to Imagine:nation, Rush County Arts and Cultural Council.
The grant funds will be used to repurpose the Historical Booker T. Washington Community Center into a vibrate facility dedicated to providing a public space for creating and/or showcasing arts and culture that is an essential ingredient to the community.
The center will be used to as an art gallery, featuring local and regional artists. The Booker T. Washington Building will continue to be used by the community as an event/meeting space, but in addition there are plans to offer art classes, open art time and provide a space for guest speakers.
About Duke Energy Indiana
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana’s largest electric supplier.
The company’s philanthropic arm, the Duke Energy Foundation, is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. The foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributed more than $2 million last year in charitable gifts in Indiana.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.