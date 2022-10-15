PLAINFIELD – The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 20 grants totaling more than $250,000 to Indiana-based organizations undertaking a wide range of environmental initiatives across the state, including projects to enhance Indiana parks, protect vulnerable habitats, support clean water, and expand outdoor recreational and educational opportunities.
“We’re pleased to partner with local nonprofits and organizations across our service territory to enhance the quality of life of our customers and communities,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “From planting trees to creating community gardens and nature trails, we hope to make a positive impact through meaningful and sustainable projects that make Indiana a desirable and vibrant place to live.”
Over the last five years, the Duke Energy Foundation has awarded more than 70 grants totaling nearly $1 million to organizations across Indiana for projects that support environmental stewardship.
This year, grants were awarded to 20 Indiana-based organizations to support conservation and educational programs in Boone, Clark, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Monroe, Owen, Putnam, Ripley, Rush, Tippecanoe, Vigo and Wabash counties.
Grant recipients included:
Decatur County Community Foundation (Decatur County)
$15,000 for new playground, improvements to memorial walking trail.
The grant will support improvements to a 0.6-mile walking trail established in memory of Travis Wenning, who lost his fight with cancer at the age of 6. The trail runs along the south perimeter of St. Mary’s Parish campus. The funding will support the installation of a new playground, which will feature equipment that resembles tree stumps, logs and boulders that reflect the natural environment. The grant will also help fund the planting of native trees, as well as the placement of stones around the base of existing trees to prevent erosion and control weeds.
Trail Committee members Brittany Welsh and Staci Schutte said the trail is a real asset to the community of Greensburg and honors the life and memory of Travis Wenning, a little boy whose life was cut short by cancer.
The money will help expand the trail by adding additional trees and building a new playground with a nature theme, which is another way to honor Travis’s memory and provide a place for people to enjoy the outdoors just like he did.
Ripley County Community Foundation (Ripley County)
$25,000 for tree planting, installation of water bottle filling stations and trash/recycling receptacles
The grant will fund the planting of trees and native plants in pollinator gardens and near trailheads. The funds will also support the purchase and installation of water bottle filling stations and trash and recycling receptacles.
“We are proud to partner with Duke Energy to make these investments in Ripley County’s natural landscape and infrastructure, which will help protect and sustain our natural amenities for future generations,” Amy Streator, Executive Director, Ripley County Community Foundation, said.
City of Rushville (Rush County)
$15,000 for tree planting to commemorate bicentennial.
To commemorate its bicentennial year, the city of Rushville intends to plant 200 new trees across the community. The project symbolizes the city’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future for the next 200 years. The new trees will aid in the enhancement and preservation of public green spaces and assist in the reduction of carbon and storm water runoff, improving soil quality.
“As our city continues to grow over the next 200 years, we want to make meaningful investments in our natural environment, Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said. “With Duke Energy’s support, we’re proud to be planting 200 new trees across our community, which will benefit the health and quality of life for those who call Rushville home.”
Franklin County Community Foundation (Franklin County)
$10,000 for expansion, maintenance of community gardens.
The grant will support the expansion and continued maintenance of several community and pollinator gardens across Franklin County. The gardens are frequently used for educational purposes highlighting food preservation and preparation, the planting and maintenance of gardens, pest control, and the planting of crops. The funds will also be used to upgrade seating and walking areas within the gardens.
“To provide fresh produce to local residents, enhance learning opportunities and attract visitors, we’re expanding upon our community gardens by adding additional raised vegetable beds, planting more pollinator plants and upgrading seating and walking paths,” Shelly Lunsford, Executive Director of the Franklin County Community Foundation, said. “We’re thankful for the support of partners like Duke Energy that have enabled us to grow and expand.”
Alquina Blue Arrows Park (Fayette County)
$10,000 for planting of trees and native pollinators, installing new fencing and providing educational opportunities.
The grant will support efforts to make Alquina Blue Arrows Park more bird-, butterfly- and bee-friendly by adding more native pollinator plants to landscaping that borders the park shelter, walking trail and historical monument. The funds will also support the purchase and planting of native trees on the property, as well as educational opportunities for visitors highlighting the importance of biodiversity and protecting native species. Finally, the grant will support the purchase and installation of split rail fencing to act as both a safety barrier and aesthetic enhancement to the park.
Healthy Communities of Henry County (Henry County)
$10,000 for Wilbur Wright Trail development.
The grant will support phase three of construction on the Wilbur Wright Trail. The new 2.6-mile trail segment will extend from southwest of Mooreland to the northeast side, providing an opportunity for the public to walk, run and bike along a tree-lined path. The project aims to increase residents’ quality of life and help individuals reach their fitness goals.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.