RIPLEY/DECATUR COUNTIES – The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $311,246 in grants to 22 different K-12 education programs in 15 Indiana counties for 2021. The grants support summer reading programs, energy, engineering and environmental education programs, and programs that support under-represented, low-income or diverse audiences.
“We all know many students missed out on several learning opportunities last year,” said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. “I am proud that we are able to offer these grants to students in communities throughout our service territory with the hope of helping those students catch up, restore their passion for learning and encourage them to meet and exceed their educational goals.”
“Duke Energy Foundation funding is critical to supporting literacy development during the summer for our primary students,” said Amy Etienne, principal at South Crawford Elementary school in Crawford County. “This funding from the Foundation will support our summer reading program and provide valuable time for our students to learn.”
The Foundation makes these grants available through the company’s “Powerful Communities” program, which helps power the lives of customers and the vitality of communities through charitable giving.
The complete grant recipient list includes:
Ripley County: Kids Discovery Factory - $10,000 to renovate and expand donated building to permanently house Kids Discovery Factory
Ripley County: Milan Community Schools - $10,000 for a three-week summer remedial reading program for selected students in grades 1-3
Decatur County: Decatur Co. Community Schools - $10,000 for literacy camp to help young readers with 1-on-1 instruction
Boone County: Zionsville Education Foundation - $10,000 to help teachers with resources they need to address education challenges during the pandemic.
Crawford County: Crawford Co. Community School Corp. - $25,000 for summer school for selected students to improve basic literary skills
Daviess County: Vincennes Community School Corp. / Washington Learning Academy - $10,000 to improve WLA learning environment through purchase of Student Emotional Learning curriculum
Hamilton County: Carmel Education Foundation - $20,000 for summer school program for rising second-grade students to improve reading skills
Knox County: North Knox Primary School - $10,000 for summer school program to help first and-second-grade students to improve reading skills
Hendricks County: Danville Community School Corp. - $11,506 for “Warrior Whiz” summer education remediation program
Hendricks County: Plainfield Community Schools - $10,000 for summer reading camp to improve reading and math skills
Hendricks County: The Imagination Lab - $10,000 for one-day intensive summer Odyssey for Plainfield elementary students
Howard County: Kokomo School Corp. - $20,000 for Summer Discovery Program for early elementary students
Howard County: Northwestern School Corp. - $9,240 for reading remediation for students in grades 1-4
Howard County: United Way of Howard Co. - $15,000 for program to improve literacy skills for students
Lawrence County: United Way of Lawrence Co. - $10,000 to conduct STEM-related courses for grades K-6
Monroe County: Foundation for Monroe Co. Community Schools - $10,000 to provide professional development for up to 150 teachers to build equity-centered education skills
Tippecanoe County: Purdue University - $50,000 for projects including a summer camp devoted to empowering women in business, and PROJECT TEACH, which helps high school students explore careers in teaching
Vermillion County: South Vermilllion Community Schools - $15,000 for a summer reading program to support early literacy
Vigo County: Chances and Services for Youth and Camp Rave / Terre Haute Children’s Museum - $11,000 for CASY and museum combine to offer science and literary curriculum for K-5 students to address summer “brain drain”
Vigo County: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology - $10,000 for professional development for STEM teachers who teach in grades 6-12
Vigo County: Vigo County School Corporation - $15,000 for Team Vigo Summer Edition
Wabash County: Wabash County YMCA - $10,000 for SPARK – Summer Program of Awesome Reading for Kids
Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Foundation
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana’s largest electric supplier.
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. In Indiana, the foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.
