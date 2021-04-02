PLAINFIELD, Ind. – The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $311,246 in grants to 22 different K-12 education programs in 15 Indiana counties for 2021. The grants support summer reading programs, energy, engineering and environmental education programs, and programs that support under-represented, low-income or diverse audiences.
“We all know many students missed out on several learning opportunities last year,” said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. “I am proud that we are able to offer these grants to students in communities throughout our service territory with the hope of helping those students catch up, restore their passion for learning and encourage them to meet and exceed their educational goals.”
“Duke Energy Foundation funding is critical to supporting literacy development during the summer for our primary students,” said Amy Etienne, principal at South Crawford Elementary school in Crawford County. “This funding from the Foundation will support our summer reading program and provide valuable time for our students to learn.”
The Foundation makes these grants available through the company’s “Powerful Communities” program, which helps power the lives of customers and the vitality of communities through charitable giving.
The grant recipient list includes:
Decatur County Community Schools - Literacy Camp to help young readers with 1-on-1 instruction, $10,000.
Ripley County - Kids Discovery Factory to renovate and expand donated building, $10,000.
Milan Community Schools - Summer remedial reading program for selected students in grades 1-3, $10,000.
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana’s largest electric supplier.
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. In Indiana, the foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.
