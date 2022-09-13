PLAINFIELD, Ind. – The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding nearly $100,000 in grants to local food pantries and community organizations to help put food on the table for Hoosier families in need.
The grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce and essential supplies to address food insecurity across the company’s Indiana service territory.
“Food is the most basic of needs, and there are organizations throughout the state that provide a lifeline to Hoosiers who may not know where their next meal will come from,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “They fill a vital role in the communities we serve, and we’re committed to supporting their work to help increase food access for those in need.”
One such organization is Hoosier Hills Food Bank in Bloomington. The nonprofit makes food donations available to over 100 area nonprofit organizations, including emergency food pantries, day care centers serving low-income children, youth programs, shelters, residential homes and soup kitchens. Each year, these agencies collectively serve 25,800 people in south-central Indiana.
“No one deserves to be hungry,” said Julio Alonso, executive director of Hoosier Hills Food Bank. “Food insecurity persists as a significant problem, and our partner organizations often struggle to meet demand. We are grateful for the financial support of companies like Duke Energy that enable us to expand our capacity to serve those in need in our community.”
Those organizations receiving funding include:
Bread of Life Food Pantry (Decatur County) – $1,500
Dinner Before Bedtime (Shelby County) – $5,000
Fayette County Food Council (Fayette County) – $3,000
Franklin County High School (Franklin County) – $2,500
Good Samaritan Food Pantry (Decatur County) – $1,500
§ Rush County Community Assistance (Rush County) – $2,500
