PLAINFIELD – Duke Energy has named Kylie Foster as the company’s new government and community relations manager in Southeast Indiana.
In this role, Foster will manage local government, business and community relationships and issues in Bartholomew, Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush and Union counties.
In addition, she will oversee and coordinate local philanthropy in support of Duke Energy and the communities’ objectives.
Foster joins Duke Energy from Century 21 Breeden in Columbus, Ind., where she served as a real estate agent.
She has spent her career in various business development and customer-facing roles.
Foster previously served as vice president of Vac2Go, a multi-state rental truck agency headquartered in Louisville, Ky., and as vice president of sales and training for Midwest Environmental Services, an industrial waste management firm.
She holds a psychology degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill.
Foster succeeds Chip Orben, who retired from the role on Nov. 30, 2022, after 36 years of service with Duke Energy.
Duke Energy Indiana
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 880,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana’s largest electric supplier.
— Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.