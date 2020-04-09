GREENSBURG – Duke Energy is working to protect customers, community and employees as the world continues to battle COVID-19.
Duke Energy says they will continue to focus on safety during the pandemic.
On behalf of Duke Energy, Government and Community Relations Manager Chip Orben said they will continue to deliver safe and reliable electric service to their customers.
According to information provided by Orben and Duke Energy, the company has made temporary changes to help customers during the pandemic. Those include suspending disconnections for non-payment, waiving late payment and returned check fees, waiving credit and debit card fees for residential customers, and offering flexible payment arrangements for all customers including small and medium businesses.
In order to keep employees and customers safe alike, Duke Energy has implemented a remote work policy to allow employees to work from home, implementing a no-visitors policy at their facility, restricting all non-essential travel, suspending energy efficiency audits, suspending home weatherization repairs, and advising customer-facing employees about social distancing.
“As we advise our employees to take safe measures, we are also urging customers and the public to stay healthy and safe by keeping a safe distance away from our work zones and practicing social distancing from our workers as they perform their duties,” Orben said. “We are all in this together and by working together we can protect each other.”
Duke Energy will continue providing services to customers.
“Scams are on the rise and we’ll continue to remind customers to remain vigilant,” Orben said. “But we need your help in doing so. Please remember that Duke Energy doesn’t demand immediate payment over the phone; we don’t demand payment by prepaid cards, money orders, or gift cards; and we don’t demand that customers provide us with their detailed personal information.”
On March 13, Duke Energy announced they would issuing a temporary halt of disconnections. However, bills are not waived by these policies and customers who can pay all or a portion of their bill are encouraged to do so to avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later, according to the company.
“We recognize our customers will be experiencing financial hardships and flexible payment options are available to customers with bill payment concerns,” Orben said. “Customers should call Duke Energy Customer Service at 1-800-521-2232 to inquire and take advantage of flexible customer payment plans. These plans will be based on individual bills and typically allow customers to pay their bill in extended monthly payments.”
As of press time Thursday, there were 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Decatur County. The state as a whole is at 6,351. More than 32,000 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.
