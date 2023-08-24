An arrest has been made in conjunction with the investigation into several dogs being dumped at two locations earlier this summer.
The Daily News reported on May 22 that a combined 24 dogs were dumped at the Greensburg and Rushville dog parks: nine in Rushville and 16 in Greensburg.
The Daily News also reported on July 21 that Craig A. Turner, 33, of Arlington, had been arrested July 7 on a preliminary charge of animal neglect in connection with the case, although a connection between the dog dumping incidents and the arrest was not made at that time. Additionally, on July 11 Turner was preliminarily charged with one count of abandonment of a vertebrate animal.
The dogs “appeared as if they were social around people, as if they were someone’s pet,” Greensburg Police Department Sgt. Joe Radcliff wrote in probable cause affidavit obtained by the Daily News. Radcliff was the responding officer when the incident was initially reported in Greensburg. He further observed the dogs were “covered in manure, as if they were ... from a farm,” but otherwise described the dogs as medium-sized and average weight.
Neither dog park had cameras at the time so there was no footage of the dogs being dumped.
Det. Jordan Hoeing, Rushville Police Department, received a tip July 3 following DNA sampling conducted by the Rushville Animal Shelter. This led to a relative of Turner’s reporting that Turner had several dogs matching the description of the dogs found at both dog parks in May.
Hoeing interviewed Turner, who, according to court documents, admitted to dumping numerous dogs at the Greensburg and Rushville dog parks.
According to the affidavit, Turner indicated his two dogs had puppies “which he was unable to get rid of. He could not find a shelter to take all of the dogs, so he decided to dump them knowing that they would be found.”
Turner indicated the dogs were separated because he believed they would fight each other if left together.
The dogs, according to Rushville Animal Shelter Director Kasey Hannah, are in foster-based rescues due to being under-socialized.
“From updates,” Hannah stated, “it sounds as though they are adjusting quickly and going to make great family pets. We have appreciated the public’s support and hard work of our local law enforcement.”
Rushville Animal Shelter has two dogs remaining of the nine rescued, plus a puppy that was born after the dogs were rescued. Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter had not responded to Daily News’ inquiries as of Aug. 22.
Turner’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.