GREENSBURG/RUSHVILLE – The 24 dogs dumped this past week at dog parks in Greensburg and Rushville are doing fine, according to both Minde Myers and Kasey Hannah, directors of the Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter and Rushville Animal Shelter, respectively.
Nine dogs were dumped in Rushville and 16 in Greensburg. They were found Sunday, May 21, and are believed to have been dumped early Sunday morning or late Saturday night.
“We do believe they’re all from the same person,” Myers said during an interview Thursday. “They all look exactly alike.”
Police departments in both communities are investigating the matter; dumping an animal is illegal in Indiana.
According to Myers, the dogs are approximately one year old and the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter has ordered DNA tests to determine what breeds the dogs might be a mix of.
Neither dog park has cameras.
“We have cameras in some of our parks,” Rushville Parks Director Michael Shaw said via email May 23, “but they do not cover every spot. In this instance I don’t think we have anything to go on. We are also in the process of upgrading our fiber network in town so that we can put in newer, improved cameras. We just did a driveabout with several department heads, the mayor, and our city’s IT guy last week to decide on best locations and how to run fiber to said locations. We are spending $10,000 in Carol Jenkins Davis Park alone for this upgraded camera and fiber system.”
“There are no cameras at the Tree City Bark Park,” wrote Greensburg-Decatur County Parks Director Teresea Kovacich in a May 23 email. “There have been discussions about cameras at various locations but as we do not have Wi-Fi available it has not been something that we have been able to do.”
The Tree City Bark Park has been closed for cleaning but is expected, per Kovacich, to re-open on May 30.
“We are starting to see the personality of the more outgoing ones,” Hannah stated of the dogs in Rushville via email May 25, “and the timid ones are becoming more relaxed. We do have a long road ahead of us in trying to socialize the more timid of the group as it’s clear they have had minimal human interactions. Overall, they are going to need a lot of time. We will look to our rescue partners,” to find experienced foster homes, “who know how to safely handle the fearful dogs and can do so without putting the animal, themselves or others at risk.”
Those who want to donate or volunteer are encouraged to do so by both shelters.
“We need individuals to continue to share the original post,” Hanna wrote, “and get the word out.”
Rushville’s shelter is an open intake facility, “meaning we do not turn away our county residents for surrenders or strays,” Hannah explained. “With nine dogs taking up valuable kennel space for an undetermined amount of time, adoptions are needed now more than ever.”
Rushville allows volunteers to interact with available adoptees, which enables employees to spend time with animals that aren’t available, e.g. stray holds or those awaiting medical screening. Greensburg-Decatur County animal shelter also welcomes volunteers to walk dogs and help with every day cleaning.
“Bleach is a big necessity right now,” for donated items, Myers noted, “because we are using” parvovirus protocol, “to keep it away,” though none of the dogs have parvovirus.
Below is a full list of items each shelter needs most:
• Bleach
• Blankets
• Gentle dog shampoo and conditioner
• Laundry detergent (Greensburg-Decatur County shelter indicated a preference for liquid detergent but detergent pods will also be accepted.)
• Dryer sheets
• Floor cleaner (e.g. Fabuloso, Mr. Clean)
• Towels
• Cat food
• Cat litter
Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter also has an Amazon wishlist which can be found at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1V43YJ9TX5KP0.
Both communities’ animal shelters offer various programs for those in need. Rushville Animal Shelter offers a pet food pantry to Rush County residents, reduced price or free spay/neuter vouchers, free preventative vaccines and free microchips.
Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter currently offers free vaccines via the Petco Love Foundation. This program dispenses the DAPPV vaccine for dogs and the HCP vaccine for dogs and cats. Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter partners with the Brownsburg low-cost spay/neuter clinic to learn more or schedule an appointment; visit the clinic’s website here: https://lowcostspayneuterindiana.org/ or call 317-852-0537.
Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GreensburgDecaturCountyAnimalShelter or on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@gdcashelter.
Rushville Animal Shelter can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RushvilleAnimalShelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.