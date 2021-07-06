GREENSBURG — Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant has announced that he intends to seek re-election in the 2022 Republican primary.
Durant said that since he’s taken office, he’s secured almost $500,000 in government grant funding to increase deputy patrols by 25 percent, secured Traffic Safety Partnership funding to reduce vehicular traffic accidents and fatalities, and restructured the Sheriff’s Office to save taxpayers nearly $3 million while increasing professionalism in the agency.
As part of his “Arrest to Recovery” model, Durant created a full-time program director position at the newly opened county jail to enlist programs like Residents Encounter Christ, Recovery Church and Moral Reconation Therapy, combating systemic offender recidivism, jail overcrowding and preventing additional tax burdens on the county’s citizens.
“It starts with aggressive and proactive law enforcement to stop an offender’s destructive path and immediately safeguard the citizens in our community,” he said. “It also helps turn tax draining inmates into successful, taxpaying citizens, all at no additional cost to the county.”
Durant credits successes during his first term “to God, then to my incredible staff and a great partnership with the citizens of Decatur County.”
