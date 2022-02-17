GREENSBURG - Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant has announced he is seeking a second term.
Durant is running as an independent candidate; his name will not appear on the primary ballot in May but will be on the general election ballot in November 2022.
Durant said there is no place for politics in law enforcement. As he stated in his first election, “I am a policeman, not a politician.” He believes his main job as sheriff is to protect the liberties and freedoms of every citizen regardless of their standing in our community. Under Sheriff Durant’s “unconditional respect” mandate, all citizens are treated fairly and justly regardless of who they are or who they know.
Durant said that in his first term, 100% of promises made during his campaign have been met.
They include:
1. Working with Decatur County schools to double the number of certified School Resource Officers in school buildings to better protect our children.
2. Increased the number of Merit Deputies that patrol Decatur County by 25%. This includes the addition of one full-time and one part-time detective working together attacking narcotics and related crimes through targeted, intelligence-based policing. Durant’s aggressive and proactive law enforcement targeting and arresting bad actors has made Decatur County a very unfriendly place to commit crimes, he said.
3. Implemented a Reserve Deputy training program to increase coverage by six times.
4. Completely restructured the Jail Commissary system and increased it from $79,000 annually to $500,000 per year with the same or smaller number of inmates than previous administrations. These funds greatly offset the burden on taxpayers, allowing Sheriff Durant to stay within budget for all four years of his first term. This includes cutting the budget by $250,000 in 2022, giving the money back to the Decatur County taxpayer where it belongs.
5. Created programs inside of the Detention Center offering “Hope and Change” for inmates. Durant believes that true change starts in the heart. These voluntary programs include REC (Residents Encounter Christ), MRT (Moral Reconation Therapy), HSE (High School Equivalency) as well as weekly church services provided by local Decatur County churches and frequent visits by the Gideons as well as bible study. Since implemented, over 100 participants have professed a relationship with Christ following by believer’s baptism inside of the Detention Center. Also, over 100 men and women have either graduated from or are currently participating in MRT and HSE while incarcerated. These programs are 100% funded by inmates and their families through the commissary system at zero cost to the taxpayer thus decreasing recidivism inside of our jail, producing taxpayers instead of tax drainers.
6. Secured approximately $500,000 in state and federal grants for programs ranging from additional personnel to aggressive traffic enforcement. These include school bus stop arm enforcement as well as impaired driving. Under Durant’s leadership, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has produced some of the highest statistics of traffic enforcement in the entire state of Indiana regardless of agency size, which makes for a safer Decatur County.
7. Restructured the comp time system, saving Decatur County taxpayers over $700,000 in his first term in overtime charges.
8. Increased training for all deputies by four times, which decreases liability to our citizens while increasing the safety of the deputies that serve them.
Under Sheriff Durant’s leadership, the core values of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office are absolute integrity, unconditional respect, selfless service, professionalism and, above all, servant leadership. Sheriff Durant credits all the great success of the DCSO to God first, an amazing and talented staff second, and third, the tremendous support of the citizens of Decatur County for his agency.
Some of Sheriff Durant’s goals for a second term are to continue and increase his “Arrest to Recovery” program as well as develop future leaders within the organization.
“These leaders will transcend my term to effectively and professionally safeguard the citizens of Decatur County for years to come," he said. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Decatur County in my first term as your Decatur County Sheriff. I would be humbled and blessed to serve a second and final term.”
