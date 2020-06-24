GREENSBURG - In response to recent information published by the CDC regarding an increase in the reported number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Decatur County, Decatur County Health Department Preparedness Coordinator Sean Durbin offered the following comments.
"I have not seen any numbers to suggest a rising trend in the number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Decatur County," he said.
Saying that he is spending a great deal of time consulting with the local schools and businesses on COVID-19 safety issues, Durbin said he's been getting a few alarmed calls from the public asking about the reported increase in confirmed cases.
"We've had calls from people self-reporting, we've had calls from some people who'd been exposed, and calls from two large employers with two positive confirmed cases," he said.
Durbin said he's received calls from people with symptoms who recently attended large gatherings outside of the county, and one who was exposed to someone who tested positive.
"It isn't over, and I want people to remember that. We're not seeing an increase, and I don't want to see an increase, but right now, even though the numbers are not growing, we have to continue the social distancing and the hand washing," he said.
As for a vaccine, Durbin said, "I know nothing more than anyone else does. I understand that a vaccine is going into the final testing stages in July, but there are no confirmations of that yet."
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health was reporting 241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Decatur County with 32 virus-related deaths. The ISDH also reports 1,732 Decatur County COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID‑19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.
