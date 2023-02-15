GREENSBURG – The final list of dancers and emcees has been released for the Meals on Wheels “Dancing with the Stars” fundraiser scheduled for February 23.
Erica Evans and Scott Chasteen will share hosting duties. The list of those scheduled to dance appears with this story.
This annual event is always the best entertainment ticket in town, but post-pandemic it will look a little different this year.
The theme for this year’s fundraiser is “The Best of the Best.”
There will be snacks, light refreshments and a coffee and beverage bar as usual, but the big difference this year is that there will be no dance judging!
Instead, the dancing couples will win their places in Greensburg Meals on Wheels dance history by collecting the most votes from the public before and during the event. Each vote costs $1, so the couple that brings in the most money will take home the grand prize.
There will, however, still be an “Audience Favorite” award.
For this event, each couple will present a dance of their own devising. They are permitted to choose any genre of music: disco, alternative, country and western, grunge – anything goes.
And, there will be an auction this year.
As Meals on Wheels Director Diana Robbins explained, the auction will feature two items, each valued at $500. One was donated by Mandy Lohrum and the other was donated by Micah Lohrum.
“It will be a battle to see which can raise the most money,” Robbins said.
Tickets for this year’s Dancing With the Stars event are still available by calling 812-663-6099.
