INDIANAPOLIS –– The Trump administration’s recent proposal to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarette products that contain nicotine could be “absolutely crippling” to local vape shops, one owner says.
Shadi Khoury — the owner of Indy E Cigs, a chain of 10 vaping and e-cigarette shops around Indianapolis, Bloomington and Terre Haute — said flavored vaping products make up nearly 98% of the company’s sales.
“In just the last 24 hours [after Trump’s announcement], the mindset within our office has been doom and gloom,” Khoury said. “We don’t know how this is going to pan out.”
He said he anticipates a huge decline in sales if a ban is enacted, which may mean laying off many of the chain’s more than 50 employees and closing some stores.
Khoury also is concerned about the well-being of regular customers who rely on flavored e-cigarettes to quit smoking real cigarettes.
President Trump’s public comments on vaping stem from a reported 450 breathing illnesses, including at least 24 in Indiana, linked to the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products.
No single ingredient or additive has been identified as the cause of the health problems, but many cases involved marijuana vaping devices. The proposal announced by Trump last Wednesday would only apply to nicotine vaping products, which are already regulated by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Vaping and smoking e-cigarettes among teens has increased by 300 percent within the last seven years. The blame for this increase is placed on the sale of candy-flavored e-cigarettes and vape products.
Hundreds of vape shops like Indy E Cigs stretch across the state, most laid out in a candy-store-like atmosphere with walls and glass counters lined with the flavored vaping products. Customers have to be at least 18 years old under federal law to enter these shops.
Khoury agreed that underage smoking is an issue and said his stores are cautious about where their products end up. But he said e-cigarettes sold from “brick and mortar” smoke shops are not the problem.
“The common denominator among these illnesses are illicit, black market THC cartridges,” Khoury said.
THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.
One potential contaminant found in the marijuana vaping cartridges is the oil derived from high levels of vitamin E acetate. Investigators at the FDA found the oil in black market cannabis products collected from patients who fell ill.
Khoury, who has been vaping for seven years, said he’s never been concerned about his health but visits his doctor regularly.
“I probably vape more than the average person. I’m a heavy vaper,” Khoury said. “But I can get on a bike and bike 20 miles … I’m healthy.”
He said he wants to work with the state legislature to stop the increase in underage vaping and smoking. In August, Gov. Eric Holcomb, along with the state Department of Health, announced a three-pronged strategy to stop vaping among Indiana youth.
The plan includes an educational toolkit for schools, parents and students; a youth-focused text-to-quit program and a statewide vaping public awareness campaign to focus both on prevention and cessation.
“The number of new young Hoosiers vaping is alarming, and that’s why today’s announcement is critical to the health of our people,” Holcomb said in statement.
Khoury said the government needs to focus on regulating the marijuana industry more than the vaping industry and monitor online sales of vaping products. He suggested the government and vaping industry combine efforts to combat underage smoking and the sale of black-market products.
He added that banning the FDA-regulated flavored vaping products won’t stop companies from finding ways to sell online.
“This is not a vaping, nicotine issue,” he said. “If we ban the use of flavored e-liquid products, we are going to create a huge black market of vaping products that are unregulated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.