GREENSBURG – Superintendent Tom Hunter announced to the Greensburg Community Schools Board of Education news about next year’s total solar eclipse at their regular meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Hunter met with Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh, local safety officers, Visit Greensburg/Decatur County IN Tourism and county officials about the importance of the event.
“Almost all school districts are either closing that day and using a make-up day or using e-learning that day,” Superintendent Hunter said. “On April 8, 2024....we will have e-learning in Greensburg schools and it will be synchronous e-learning.”
According to discussions at the meeting, nearly all GCS facilities will be in use on that day by the City of Greensburg and tourism’s office. GCS plans to charge for parking and split those funds with the city, which is providing food trucks and bands for the event.
Besides the fun of the events and activities that day, safety officials encouraged an e-learning day due to the expected traffic increase that day for eclipse viewing as well as students looking up at the sky during the darkness which is expected about 3 p.m.
Superintendent Hunter said Glasgow, Kentucky (a town of a similar size to Greensburg), saw more than 30,000 people enter the town. Greensburg expects between 10,0000 and 30,000 to visit between April 7-8 of next year.
Separately, Bruce Copple’s retirement from Director of School Safety was announced.
Officer Copple has been serving as the Director of Building Security and Safety for the GCSC since 2008, when he retired from the Greensburg Police Department (GPD), according to a Greensburg Daily News (GDN) article by Amanda Browning.
In the article, Browning said Copple has a long history with the police department. He served as an active officer and retired as a Lieutenant after more than 25 years at the Greensburg Police Department. For years before his retirement, Copple worked with the schools to make the lives of area youth better and safer.
“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to thank Mr. Copple for his years of service,” Board President Christy Norton said.
Superintendent Hunter added that Copple has been at the school for much of his own tenure and done a wonderful job over the years.
Lastly, the School Board voted in favor of changing their meeting time from 7:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning with the July meeting.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 9 at the Greensburg Central Office.
