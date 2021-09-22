GREENSBURG – As part of earning the final badge before achieving Eagle Scout status, Boy Scout Jonathan Kachur made an unusual donation to the Greensburg Community Bread of Life.
Kachur, 18, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the materials necessary (with some pretty hefty donations of gravel from Jackson’s Nursery) – and organized a work detail – to install parking blocks in front of the Bread of Life building.
Kachur said the goal of the project was to remove the sod and then place gravel and parking blocks in front of the BGCBOL expansion, making upkeep of the area easier and preventing workers and customers from infringing on the sidewalk area there.
“We installed about 3 cubic yards of gravel and I plan to install another before I leave for Florida,” he said.
Fellow Troop members from Pack 577, family and friends helped with the project and the results were successful.
Since Kachur was 6 he’s been involved in Boy Scouts. With the completion of this project, he will file the paperwork associated with earning his Eagle Scout badge.
Saying he’s moving on from Scouting until he has his own children, Kachur was very complimentary of the Boy Scouts of America and how they have contributed to his life.
“I think being a Scout adds a lot to your resume,” he said. “Especially if you continue and take it all the way to adulthood. I think the biggest addition to your life is that it makes you a leader.”
He also believes Scouting teaches one how to accomplish life goals by being persistent.
“It teaches you to push yourself to your limits and it builds self-confidence,” he said.
Writing an essay was another requirement for his Eagle Scout application.
“In that essay, I described how this project taught me that if you keep pushing everything will get done and you’ll learn to do more,” he said. “Scouting doesn’t just show you how to live out in the wilderness or teach you how to make a fire from just one match, it teaches you leadership, self-restraint and resourcefulness. ... Scouting taught me to keep pushing, that’s how you get things done in this life.”
After graduating from high school last year and with a plan that includes moving to Florida to become an HVAC pipe-fitter, Kachur seems set for a successful life in the real world.
