GREENSBURG — The Eagles Lodge at 920 E. Main Street in Greensburg is hosting a benefit for local man Rick Sallee on Feb. 29 with all proceeds going to assist Sallee with his medical bills.
Sallee, 59, a 25-year employee with NTN-BCA and a 12-year employee of the City of Greensburg had open heart surgery in February 2017, and was diagnosed with cancer the same year.
In March 2019, he had an upper lobe removed from his right lung and will soon have a kidney removed. Because Sallee lost his job in 2019, he now has no medical insurance to help with the costs of surgeries and medication.
On the Feb. 29, a dinner of tenderloin sandwiches, hot dogs and chips with salads will be served at 1 p.m., and then a live auction begins at 2:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing, and raffles of gift cards and donated goods throughout the day.
The cost of the dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children, and children under 12 being free.
Sallee and his wife Roxanna are both disabled and cannot work.
Starting the first of January, Dave Sallee began organizing the event.
“I’ve been to about 60 businesses in town for donations, and they’ve all been very generous,” said Sallee.
Rick enjoys spending time with his wife and family and loves to fish. He has a 14-year-old labrador retriever -chow mix that he considers his child.
Both Rick and Dave are members of the Eagles, and members are invited, but the event is open to the public. The Eagles lodge is donating the use of their hall the day of the event.
Donations for the auction may be made by calling Angie or Dave Sallee at 812-663-6955. Pick up is available.
Questions can be addressed to 812-614-4108 or 812-662-4566.
