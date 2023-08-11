SHELBYVILLE – Early Learning Shelby County, Major Health Partners and the city of Shelbyville broke ground this week at the Julia and Nicholas Runnebohm Early Learning Center in Shelbyville’s Intelliplex Park. The state-of-the-art facility is the community’s most significant effort to improve childcare access in Shelby County.
The more than 26,000 square foot facility will be built in two phases, initially creating an additional 96 childcare seats. The facility will feature childcare rooms for infants, toddlers, and pre-kindergarten children.
The early learning center, supported by Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program, will also create the county’s first pre-kindergarten educational program. The center seeks to equip the county’s youth with the educational foundation necessary to ensure students are kindergarten-ready and can excel in their first years of school.
The facility will bear the name of Julia and Nicholas Runnebohm, reflecting the Runnebohm family’s significant contribution to the project.
“The Runnebohm Family has contributed to this community for years through their resources and skills,” noted Allison Coburn, executive director of Early Learning Shelby County. “I am certain that Judy Runnebohm would be proud of the transformative impact this facility will have on the community, reflecting her generous spirit.”
Additionally, Major Health Partners, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Knauf Insulation, Beaty Construction, C-Tech Corporation, Blue River Community Foundation and Ryobi Die Casting have made contributions to the project.
The early learning center plays a key role in addressing the need for quality childcare not only within Shelby County, but throughout the entire Accelerate Rural Indiana (ARI) region. The ARI region was awarded $20 million in READI funds, $3 million of which will be allocated to the early learning center.
“The need for quality childcare was a consistent priority across our region during the READI planning process,” Bryan Robbins, chair of the ARI READI steering committee, said. “ARI is proud to support the early learning center and we’re confident its positive impact will be felt across the region.”
Upon completion of construction, the center will be operated in partnership with Bright Horizons, the country’s largest provider of employer-sponsored child care, and will initially serve a capacity of 96 children, ages 6 weeks through 6 years. The center will feature a Discovery Driven Learning™ approach to inspire curiosity, health and safety policies backed by experts, and educator-created curriculum to support school readiness.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the early learning center marks an important milestone in the community’s commitment to addressing the need for childcare. By investing in early childhood education and providing access to quality childcare, Shelbyville is taking a vital step toward building a stronger and more prosperous future.
Construction on the first phase of the Julia and Nicholas Runnebohm Early Learning Center is expected to conclude in the fall of 2024. Construction of the second phase will be announced at a later date.
Information provided
