May 3 @ 10 a.m. – Mother Goose On the Loose at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Mrs. Dickey for stories, rhymes, and more. This will be the last session until the end of summer. Register at ebatesville.com/events for this program designed for children under the age of three.
May 3 @ 6 p.m. – Make a Knitted Floral Wreath at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This is a continuation of the April project. You can start or finish your knitted project. Register at ebatesville.com/events
May 4 @ 2 p.m. – Astronaut Day at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Register at ebatesville.com/events and create mini rockets, moon rocks, and enjoy astronaut food.
May 4 @ 11 a.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for children age three and over. Join us for stories, rhymes, and more. This will be the last session until the end of summer. Register at ebatesville.com/events to reserve a spot.
May 5 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library will be closed for staff training.
May 6 @ 5:30 p.m. – Jessica Michina Presents Women Who Dared the story of the women (and men) who championed the cause of women’s suffrage in the late 19th century. Register for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events
May 10 @ 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Join us for a lima bean take home project and also make a grassy gnome. Register at ebatesville.com/events
May 11 @ 1 p.m. – Make a Knitted Floral Wreath at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This is a continuation of the April project. You can start or finish your knitted project. Register at ebatesville.com/events
May 12 @ 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Book Club Sign Up at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3rd – 8th. Visit the library between 2 – 4 p.m. to sign up for our monthly book discussion club. Participants will be given a list of the books for the first six months. The kickoff will be in June.
May 13 @ 4 p.m. – Grades 3rd – 8th make a mini container Butterfly Garden at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register for this program at ebatesville.com/events
May 13 @ 1 p.m. – Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for our Thursday Crafternoon. This adult craft program will be led by Cari Beggs and participants will make a flower arrangement with wooden flowers. Register at ebatesville.com/events to reserve your spot for this FREE program.
May 14 From 10 a.m. – Noon – Ask a Lawyer: Virtual Legal Clinic. Volunteer lawyers will be available via Zoom at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. They will answer questions pertaining to family law, housing, driver license matters and more. No criminal matters will be discussed. Sign up for a free private appointment at ebatesville.com/events
May 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Join us for a Perennial & Seed Swap sponsored by The Library of Seeds at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring in your perennials and exchange for something new to plant in your flower garden.
May 15 @ 7 p.m. – Join us for a special After Hours Concert with the musical group Laughing Jack. This free concert features acoustical tunes and songs of America, Ireland and the British Isles. This program sponsored by the Batesville Area Arts Council, The Friends of the Library, and the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The concert will be held via Zoom so you can watch from the comfort of home. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
