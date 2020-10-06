RIPLEY COUNTY – Ripley County Clerk Ginger J. Bradford announced that in-person absentee voting begins Tuesday, October 6 in the Election Room in the Ripley County Courthouse Annex.
Office hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday until the election.
Also, the election room will be open Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The final opportunity to vote early is Monday, November 2 from 8 a.m. until noon.
The office will be closed on Monday, October 12 due to the Columbus Day Holiday. Voters must present a valid government issued picture I.D. with an expiration date, such as a driver’s license.
