GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds area voters that in-person absentee voting is currently occurring.
In Greensburg, in-person voting is available in the Greensburg City Hall gym, 314 W. Washington Street. The quickest and easiest way to locate the gym is to drive around the back-parking area and enter the gym directly.
The deadline to request to have an absentee ballot mailed out is 4 p.m. Oct. 22. All completed absentee applications must be turned in this on this date.
Anyone who currently has possession of an absentee ballot they plan to return via the U.S. Postal Service is asked to please complete the ballot and return it as soon as possible.
"We want to be assured every ballot is returned in a timely manner," Roberts said.
The deadline for your local clerk's office to receive an absentee ballot by mail is noon Nov. 3.
Roberts said her office is currently processing absentee by traveling board and will be in contact with voters and/or nursing facilities the week of Oct. 26 to set up time and dates.
"Please, do not worry. We will get to each of you as soon as we can," Roberts said.
Questions about the voting process should be directed to your county clerk's office.
