RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Courthouse will be open for the purposes of early voting only on the following dates and times:
- May 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 30: 8 a.m. to noon
- June 1: 8 a.m. to noon
Those persons wishing to enter the courthouse for early voting are required to enter and exit through the west doors.
Voting will take place in the Assembly Room on the first floor of the courthouse. Persons engaging in early voting may only enter the Assembly Room or the restrooms on the first floor and may not access any other portion or office in the courthouse.
The courthouse will be closed June 2. Alternative arrangements will be made to provide the results of the primary election to the public. Results will be posted on Facebook live from the Rush County Clerk’s page.
All Rush County polling locations will be open election day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Remember to bring a picture ID. For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 765-932-2086.
On the state and local Primary ballot – Democratic Party
- Governor: Woodrow (Woody) Myers
- U.S. Representative, Sixth District: George T. Holland; Jeannine Lee Lake; Barry Welsh
- Rush County Democratic Convention Delegate, At Large: R. Jeff McDaniel
On the state and local Primary ballot – Republican Party
- Governor: Eric Holcomb
- U.S. Representative, Sixth District: Mike Campbell; Greg Pence
- State Senator, District 42: Jean Leising
- State Representative, District 54: Jeff Embry; Thomas E. (Tom) Saunders
- Judge of Rush Superior Court: Brian D. Hill
- Rush County Circuit Court Clerk: Angie Buckley
- Rush County Auditor: Tammy A. Justice
- Rush County Treasurer: Jodi Harr
- Rush County Coroner: Brenda J. McMahan
- Rush County Surveyor: Marvin L. Rees
- Rush County Commissioner, Southern District: Mark Bacon
- Rush County Commissioner, Middle District: Ron Jarman
- Rush County Council, At Large (3 to be elected): Steven Cain; Dennis Corn; Kyle Gardner; Mark A. Hass; Charlie Smith; Krissi Williams
- Rush County Republican Convention Delegate, At Large: Philip Caviness; Verlin Custer; Janet D. Kile; Suzette C. Kile; Heidi Pezdek; Kevin W. Spilman
- Rushville City 1 Republican Precinct Committeeman, Rush County: Janet D. Kile
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.