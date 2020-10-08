GREENSBURG - In person early voting for the November general election started Tuesday, and Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts said many area residents have taken advantage of the opportunity.
"It's actually setting a record, I do believe," Roberts said Thursday afternoon. "We had 206 the first day, and I don't believe we've ever had [those kinds of numbers] since I've been here."
In person absentee voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (through Oct. 30) in the Greensburg City Hall gymnasium, 314 W. Washington Street, with the exception of Monday, Oct. 12, when the site will be closed in observance of Columbus Day.
The opportunity to vote early in person will also be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and again Saturday, Oct. 31.
The last chance to cast an early in person ballot is 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 2.
Any Decatur County resident who is registered to vote may cast an early ballot.
"It's open to anybody as long as long as they're registered to vote," Roberts said. "You don't have to have a reason, it's just basically if they're not going to be able to [vote] on election day."
A government-issued identification card of some type is required to vote, and Roberts is encouraging everyone who visits the early voting site to wear a face mask in keeping with ongoing COVID-19 protocol.
Voting absentee by mail also remains an option, as does voting by Traveling Board.
According to the State of Indiana web site (https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2402.htm), absentee voting by Travel Board is an option for some voters to have a bi-partisan team deliver the voter’s ballot and assist the person with completing their ballot during the 19-day period before the election.
In order to vote absentee-by-Traveling Board, one of the following must apply:
The voter expects to be confined, due to illness or injury, or the voter expects to be caring for a confined person at a private residence, on Election Day.
The voter is a voter with disabilities and believes their polling place is not accessible to them.
The voter is physically unable to complete the ballot and sign the affidavit on their own.
Contact the clerk's office in your county to request an absentee ballot, to arrange a visit by the Traveling Board, or with any questions.
In Decatur County, call 812-663-8223.
In Franklin County, call (765) 647-5111.
In Ripley County, call (812) 689-6226.
In Rush County, call (765) 932-2078.
