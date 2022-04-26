GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds local voters that early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week in the Greensburg City Hall multipurpose room.
Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be early voting at two different early locations: Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, around back side of building, and at the Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Westport.
The deadline to have absentee ballots mailed out is now past. The clerk's office is no longer mailing out ballots.
Contact the Decatur County Clerk’s Office at 812-663-8223 for more information or with any questions about the voting process.
ELECTION DAY VOTING INFORMATION
Vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in Decatur County and throughout Indiana.
In Decatur County, vote centers will be open at the following locations:
Bruner Event Center in Saint Paul
Clarksburg Fire Station in Clarksburg
Clay Township Fire Department in Burney
Community Church in Greensburg
First Christian Church in Greensburg
Greensburg Public Library, Greensburg
Knight of St. Johns Hall, Greensburg
Letts Fire Station in Letts
Millhousen Fire Station in Millhousen
New Point Community Building in New Point
Westport Community Building in Westport
You must be registered to vote in Decatur County to use these vote centers.
Local residents may vote at any of the vote centers regardless of where they live in Decatur County.
