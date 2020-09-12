ST. LEON – The East Central FFA was awarded a National FFA Organization Living to Serve Grant of $3000 for the 2020-2021 school year. The focus of the grant deals with environmental responsibility.
The East Central FFA Chapter will address the loss of habitat that native plant pollinators are facing by installing native and pollinator friendly plant species through an established program called EC RE-LEAF. Throughout the school year students will be planting native tree, shrubs and herbaceous perennial landscape plants on the grounds of East Central High School.
A primary goal is to use the grounds of ECHS to improve habitat for native plant pollinators. A focus will be on planting Indiana/Midwest native plant material that will produce pollen and nectar sources and promoting more biodiversity on campus.
Birds and other wildlife will also benefit by the addition of food sources and shelter/cover. Students will conduct educational programs and develop signs and educational materials that will address the importance of native species and helping plant pollinators.
Living to Serve Grants provide an opportunity for FFA chapters (middle school, high school or alumni/collegiate) and state FFA associations/foundations to seek funding to support various types of service projects through a competitive application process.
The EC FFA Chapter looks forward to promoting EC RE-LEAF and working with the school and community to promote the use of native plants in the Indiana landscape and increase awareness of the importance of plant pollinators.
National FFA Organization Living to Serve Grant sponsors include: Tractor Supply Co., Land O’ Lakes Inc., Elanco, Domino’s Pizza, Cargill and CSX.
