Pictured (left to right) are Joseph Miller, Bradley Kolb, Josie Hartman, Abby Vendler, Julie Rider, Reese Hayes, Adrien King, James Bulach, Ana Eckstein, Evan Kuhn, Sophie Hirt, Jacob Kuhn, Thomas Eckstein, Kody Schilling, Evan Kramer and Riley Shumate.

Sixteen East Central FFA members recently competed in the Area One Livestock Skillathon Career Development.

The event was held at South Ripley High School.

In this event, FFA members test their knowledge on beef cattle, swine, sheep and meat-type goats. Events include breed, retail meat cut, feed ingredient, and livestock equipment identification. They also complete an industry quiz and complete a quality assurance exam.

The top team for East Central placed sixth out of 13 teams and consisted of Bradley Kolb, Riley Shumate, Jacob Kuhn and Josie Hartman.

Bradley Kolb was the top individual for EC, placing ninth out of 51 contestants.

