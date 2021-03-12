DEARBORN COUNTY - On Saturday, March 6 members from the East Central FFA (EC FFA) Chapter competed in the District 12 FFA Leadership Contests at East Central High School.
Contests varied from several categories of demonstrations, multiple public speaking events, and quiz bowl. Members were evaluated and scored by several judges while they competed in their event.
The EC FFA proudly brought home seven 1st place winning teams including Bradley Kolb, Brady Hornberger, Evan Kuhn, Jasmin Keith, Riley Shumate, Isaac Hartman, Lloyd Darringer, and Madison Shumate.
The chapter had four 2nd place winning teams including Chloe Webb, Jacob Kuhn, Joey Herth, Lewis Derringer, Justin Harper and Kylee Starost.
It also had one 3rd place winner who was Kaytlin Smith.
Members who placed first will advance on to the state competition in June at Purdue University. Good job EC FFA.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.