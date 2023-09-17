ST. LEON - Students at East Central High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students' hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.
Awardees for National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA) as of Aug. 17 at East Central High School are listed below:
• Adalyn McDonald: NRSTA
• Aiden Palmer: NRSTA
• Alecia Prues: NHRA, NRSTA
• Aubrey Mullins: NRSTA
• Colton West: NRSTA
• Delaney Donawerth: NRSTA
• Elly Weiler: NRSTA
• Emilie Vendler: NRSTA
• Emily Klem: NRSTA
• Gracelynn Crimmel: NRSTA
• Lia Ji Yu Schwieterman: NRSTA
• Lucas Judd: NRSTA
• Miriam Weber: NRSTA
• Nattalie Florence: NRSTA
• Sophie Renihan: NRSTA
“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments like the PSAT/NMSQT and AP® exams,” said Mrs.Jamie Rosfeld, ECHS Assistant Principal. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”
The criteria for eligible students include:
GPA of 3.5 or higher.
PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.
