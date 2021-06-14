A $3.52 million state grant will enable 29 school districts, economic and mental health agencies and universities to recover learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This grant has the potential to impact nearly 51,000 students across the 14-county region,” said Katie Lash, Executive Director of East Central Educational Service Center, which will facilitate the collaboration.
In addition to school districts, the $3,526,000 two-year grant project includes Fayette County Economic Development, Ball State University, Indiana University East, Ivy Tech, the Bowen Center and seeks future partnerships.
The Student Learning Recovery Grant Program and Fund, created by Indiana House Act 1008, allocates $150 million to accelerate learning partnerships to support students across all grades, with a focus on partnerships between community organizations and schools.
“With the challenges faced by students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize that many students have struggled not only academically, but also socially and emotionally,” said Scott Collins, Superintendent of Fayette County School Corporation and president of the ECESC board.
“Through the funding of this grant opportunity, our region has an opportunity to receive support to our school districts for our students who may need intervention in literacy, math, and college and career readiness, tied in with a social-emotional learning component. We appreciate the work of Katie Lash, Executive Director of the East Central Educational Service Center, for her work on the planning and grant application.”
School districts will collaborate in navigating strategies, Lash said. The grant allows access to university resources, including participation of graduate assistants and preservice teachers.
Participating school districts: Nettle Creek School Corporation, Elwood Community School Corporation, Union County College Corner Joint School District, St. Michael School, Randolph Eastern School Corporation, Liberty-Perry Community Schools, New Castle Community School Corporation, Yorktown Community Schools, Shenandoah School Corporation, Randolph Southern School Corporation, Western Wayne Schools, Randolph Central School Corporation, Franklin County Community School Corporation, Greensburg Community School Corporation, Daleville Community Schools, Alexandria Community School Corporation, CSC of Eastern Hancock, Fayette County School Corporation, South Madison Community School Corporation, Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, Muncie Community Schools, Shelby Eastern Schools, Wes-Del Community Schools, Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corporation, Decatur County Community Schools, Cowan Community Schools, South Henry School Corporation, Delaware Community School Corporation, Rush County Schools.
About the East Central Educational Service Center
The East Central Educational Service Center, based in Connersville, serves the following counties: Bartholomew, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Henry, Hancock, Johnson, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Union and Wayne.
In 1976, Indiana Education Service Centers (ESCs) were authorized by legislative action to provide joint services for Indiana K-12 schools. With definitive geographical boundaries in nine (9) regions, covering all 92 counties, local school corporations may voluntarily cooperate and share programs and services which they cannot individually provide, but collectively may implement (Indiana Code 20-1-11.3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.