BUTLERVILLE - Eleven members competed April 10 at the Wildlife Habitat CDE Regional Qualifier at Southeastern Purdue Agricultural Center in Butlerville.
Members identified preserved animals, took a written exam, and evaluated wildlife habitats. Three teams competed.
The team of Adrien King, Braden Mcdaniel, Evan Kuhn, and Brady Hornberger placed second, and the team of James Bulach, Heath Doll, Bradley Kolb and Elizabeth Stout placed third.
These teams will being moving on to the state contest May 8.
The team of Nash Isbell, Justin Harper and Adam Miller placed fifth.
Good Job to everyone who competed!
