RUSHVILLE – With signs of spring starting to show in Indiana, East Hill Cemetery is preparing for its annual spring clean up on March 15.
During some winter months, East Hill Cemetery allows holiday wreaths on metal and wire easels and grave blankets. For the spring clean up, these are removed. Also removed are all deteriorating flowers or broken items. This helps the cemetery staff prepare for the mowing season.
If you have items on or near a gravesite that you want, please pick those items up prior to the March 15 clean up. Items not removed will be disposed of during the clean up.
The following are some of the guidelines that have been set for decorating monuments at East Hill Cemetery.
- Each monument may have a floral saddle and one permanent decoration
- Only one solar light per monument
- All fresh cut flowers that withered will be discarded
- There shall be no decorations on individual sites without a monument
- Urns must be of aluminum, concrete or granite and must be placed on a concrete urn pad. Urns must be no more than 30” tall. Urn pads will be furnished by the Cemetery and placed by Cemetery Personnel only. No one else may place urn pads or foundations in the Cemetery.
- All statues must be approved by Cemetery Management. Statues must not be over 30 inches high and 16 inches wide. Statues must be made of granite, marble or concrete. Statues must be secured on an urn pad by the Cemetery Personnel. Large statues must be secured on a foundation to be paid for by the individual and not the Cemetery, and placed under the direction of Cemetery Management.
- Temporary grave markers may be placed by East Hill Employees only. These markers belong to the cemetery.
- No shepherd hooks at any time
- Small American flags may be placed on grave sites, but will be removed by East Hill employees when they become tattered. Only one flag per grave site.
- No other decorations will be allowed during March 15 to Nov. 15
- Nov. 15 to March 15: Holiday wreaths on metal and wire easels and grave blankets may be used in addition to the above. Any not removed by March 15 will be disposed of.
MEMORIAL DAY DECORATIONS
- Memorial Day decorations may be placed one week prior to Memorial Day and must be removed by the Sunday following Memorial Day.
- All floral containers and statues are solely the responsibility of, and the risk of, the owner. The Cemetery assumes no liability for decorations placed on grave sites.
For more information, visit the website www.easthillcemetery.com or call 765-932-3055.
