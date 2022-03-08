Plans are coming together for the annual Easter egg hunts in the Daily News readership areas.
Greensburg will follow the Easter Egg Trail approach they took last year while Rushville and Batesville will host traditional Easter egg hunts.
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 9 in Liberty Park. The hunt features over 5,000 eggs and 500 candy bags.
Children will be divided into three age groups, up to nine years old. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance and parents are encouraged to bring baskets and cameras to the event.
The hunt is co-sponsored by the City of Batesville, Mayor's Youth Council and Chamber member businesses.
Rushville is hosting their annual Easter egg hunt and breakfast with the Easter Bunny April 16. This event is hosted by McDonald's.
The Easter Bunny will depart McDonald's at 10:30 a.m. Prior to that, he'll be available to have breakfast. The egg hunt will follow at 11 a.m. at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital in conjunction with the Daily News are hosting an Easter Egg Trail throughout the Greensburg between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. April 9.
"We are cosponsoring the Easter Egg Trail again this year," Daily News General Manager Natalie Acra saud. "I think it's a great way to have local businesses get involved in this annual event."
Beginning at 12:30 p.m., Greensburg Elementary School is offering 500 free meals while supplies last. These meals are sponsored by DCMH and the Decatur County YMCA. From 1 p.m. on, DCMH is offering free Easter baskets, treats and door prizes.
Stops along the Easter trail include:
Greensburg Elementary School, 900 Big Blue Ave.
Decatur County Primary Care, 718 N. Lincoln Street. Begin here for your free Easter basket.
Decatur County REMC, 1430 W. Main Street
Aspen Place Health Campus, 2320 N. Montgomery Street
Community Church of Greensburg, 1424 W. Vandalia Rd.
Dana Witkemper State Farm Insurance, 905 W. Keegans Way
Tree City Medical Partners, 955 N. Michigan Ave.
YMCA / Greensburg Daily News, 1 YMCA Way
Grace Lutheran Community, 737 N. West St.
Nipro PharmaPackaging, 825 N. Lincoln St.
Anytime Fitness, 1807 N. Lincoln St.
Decatur County 4 Kids, 2020 N. Montgomery Rd.
Department of Child Services, 2020 N. Montgomery Rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.