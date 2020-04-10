GREENSBURG – The parade planned for Saturday in Greensburg has been cancelled.
According to a news release from Mayor Joshua Marsh, after receiving both positive and negative feedback on the event, the Easter Bunny Parade originally scheduled for April 11 has been called off.
The parade, hosted by the City of Greensburg, the Greensburg Police Department, the Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County Emergency Services, was a chance for children and families to watch the Easter Bunny drive by in a vehicle and wave at children from a safe viewing distance. This includes the front porch of a home, the inside of a home, or in a vehicle in the parking lot of Greensburg Community High School and Community Church, according to the release.
The intention, as in other communities around the country, was to provide a moment of relief for families along or near the route through town.
However, the event has taken on a different life than expected, with residents planning to gather in groups instead of in their porches or cars near their homes, the release states.
“We appreciate the volunteers who presented the idea and offered to help share joy with the children of our community. The route for the Easter Bunny was planned to cover as much of the city as possible,” Mayor Marsh stated. “Along with all members of our community, the City of Greensburg looks forward to a time when we can all gather for our annual traditions in town. From the City of Greensburg, please have a safe and joyful Easter holiday weekend.”
The parade announcement generated a good deal of discussion on the Daily News Facebook page, both pro and con. A few examples follow.
Karen Myers posted, “You know I think it’s a wonderful thing that Greensburg is taking their Saturday to try to make as many people in the city as possible feel like a community again. I’m sure they are trying to accommodate as many homes as they can. To get ready they probably will start at 8 and to finish they probably will not be home until at least 5. If you can’t see it from your yard, you can drive and sit in your car along any of the routes they are taking. I don’t think that would endanger anyone, and would be considered social distancing. I wonder how many other cities are doing this.”
Cynthia Geisen posted, “What a great idea for the kiddos. To keep them in their own yards, homes, encourage social distancing between residents and let them have a peek at the bunny.”
Jenn Wolfe posted, “Decatur County is classified as a hot zone. Why would you want to jeopardize the health of the people? This is not a smart choice just after coming off level red. I wouldn’t do this and definitely won’t attend.”
Tabitha Michelle Harrison posted, “How we gonna shut down the town then turn around and have a parade?”
