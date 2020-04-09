GREENSBURG – Mayor Joshua Marsh has announced that the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance in Greensburg on Saturday, April 11.
The Easter Bunny, with the Greensburg Police and Fire Departments, will have a parade route through the city limits to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday.
Residents are encouraged to sit outside their homes, Greensburg Community High School, or Community Church to safely view the Easter Bunny while practicing appropriate precautionary health practices such as social distancing.
The parade, in order to cover the entire city, will be split into two portions. The southern half of the city will be from 10 a.m. to noon and the northern half will be from 1 to 3 p.m.
“We wanted to bring joy and fun to the kids in Greensburg,” said Mayor Marsh. “It is difficult to celebrate holidays when families and friends cannot be together physically. Hopefully we can bring some smiles to the kids and a sense of normalcy during this unprecedented time.”
Parade Route
1. Start at Decatur County Park
2. East on Park Road
3. Left into Country Club Estates
4. East on park Road
5. Left into Ryle Addition
6. East on Park Road to South Broadway
7. Right on McKee Street to South Michigan Avenue
8. Left into Fairview Addition (East Tara Road)
9. Left off of E. Skyline Drive to Millhousen Road
10. Millhousen Road to Millridge Addition
11. Left onto Millhousen Road
12. Left onto Michigan Avenue, right onto State Highway 46
13. Turn left onto Davidson Street up to Central Street
14. Turn left onto Big Blue Avenue
15. Turn right onto Montgomery Road
16. Follow Montgomery to Fleetwood Drive
17. Turn left onto Fleetwood Drive
18. Turn left onto Freeland Road
19. Turn left onto Macy Lane
20. Turn right onto Greenview Drive
21. Turn left onto Lincoln
22. End at Decatur County Memorial Hospital
Information provided by City Hall
