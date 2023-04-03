GREENSBURG - Early morning power outages didn’t stop the Easter Bunny from visiting Decatur County Memorial Hospital Saturday, April 1, as part of their drive-thru Easter Trail.
The event started at 8 a.m. with the trail beginning at DCMH and ending at the Decatur County Family YMCA, making nine stops along the way.
The hospital has held this event since approximately 2018, according to marketing specialist Sam Miller, who noted that in past years it’s typically drawn about 300 participants.
The hospital started hosting the event as part of an effort to “engage with community partners,” Miller said, adding that doing this as a drive-thru rather than a more typical Easter Egg hunt “makes it simpler and more fun!”
She added that DCMH was “really excited that we’re able to hold this event this year.”
Stops along the Easter Egg Trail in addition to DCMH and DCFYMCA included Anytime Fitness, Aspen Place, Dana Whitkemper-State Farm, Decatur County Health Department, Decatur County 4 Kids + The Department of Child Services, Decatur County REMC, Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library, and Morning Breeze Retirement Community.
