GREENSBURG - 2021 Nathan's Female Division Hot Dog Eating Champion Michelle Lesco is joining three locals for the National Beans and Franks Day Eating Contest beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, on the free stage at the Decatur County 4-H Fair.
The event is a part of this year's bicentennial programming and organizer John Pratt urges onlookers to arrive early because the competition is only three minutes long.
"We will do introductions and the competition will follow and it will be for three minutes," Pratt said. "This is about as light of an event you'll find with the bicentennial programming."
The tie to Decatur County is that Gilbert Van Camp, founder of Van Camp's Pork and Beans, lived in Decatur County for 15 years.
Van Camp was a tinsmith who found success selling canned perishables to retailers.
As the story goes, Van Camp's son opened a can of franks and beans housed in the warehouse during lunch one day and was appalled at the lack of flavor. He added some catsup and the original "Van Camp's Pork and Beans with Tomato Sauce" was born.
The competition will feature Van Camp's Pork and Beans rather than hot dogs and Lesco will eat alongside a local firefighter, police officer and first responder.
Come join in the fun Wednesday evening! Lesco will be available for a photo shoot after the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.