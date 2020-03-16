GREENSBURG - Decatur County Redevelopment Commission President Don Schilling has announced the official expansion of the Economic Development Area to include property north of Ind. 3 and 46 from CR 250 W. to the junction of Ind. 3 and 46.
"We submitted this proposal to the [Decatur County] Planning Commission for their approval in November [and] they acknowledged that it went with the Comprehensive Plan for development in the county," said Schilling.
He continued by recounting a public hearing on Feb. 19, saying that questions were asked and answered about the potential impact of the change.
After that meeting, the Redevelopment Commission confirmed their intent to adopt the proposal.
"We're here this morning asking for your final approval," Schilling said.
He explained to the Decatur County Commissioners that the expansion allowed the Redevelopment Commission to take revenue from the TIF Board the Redevelopment Commission and, under the RDC guidelines, provide funds to support infrastructure improvements for new the area in question.
Commissioner Nobbe said, "If there's water projects, in the past there have been county roads that have been upgraded based on their inclusion in the district. So it adds quite a bit of value."
Schilling added, "Yes, water and sewer, roads, railroads - all those types of infrastructure we can provide if the board deems it appropriate."
A motion was made and approved to support Schilling's request.
