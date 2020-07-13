MADISON COUNTY – Fayette and Rush County human services organizations may apply for funding to boost their assistance for residents that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through an Economic Relief Initiative partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways (IUW), the state professional association of United Ways.
IUW has awarded $225,000 to United Way of Madison County (UWMC) as managing partner through an agreement with United Way of Fayette County. UWMC has convened a group of community representatives from Fayette and Rush counties to assist in the process.
“Even before this crisis, more that 40 percent of families in our communities were not able to make ends meet – despite working. Thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment, Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our local nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of COVID-19,” said Mark Boehmer, Board President of United Way of Fayette County.
The COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant calls for United Ways that receive funding to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet COVID-related essential and basic needs and to address other COVID-19 critical issues as they emerge.
The volunteer committee of representatives from Fayette and Rush Counties has identified priority needs for stable housing, including rent, mortgage and utility assistance; food, child care; and access to health care, medication, transportation and technology as priority areas.
The first round of funding – approximately $65,000 – will address immediate needs. Additional funding cycles will focus on helping local organizations address emerging and longer-term needs with the goal of creating a more resilient and responsive system of support across both counties.
“The ability to leverage resources for the benefit of communities large and small across the world is the strength of the United Way Worldwide network,” said Nancy Vaughan, president of United Way of Madison County. “We are looking forward to working with the volunteers of United Way of Fayette County and Rush County United Fund, along with representatives of both the Fayette and Rush County Community Foundations and other dedicated community volunteers to build support for struggling families here.”
Guidelines and the online application are open now through August 7 at www.unitedwayfayetteco.org.
Information provided
