GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Decatur County Economic Development Corporation reviewed 2022 and looked towards the future at their annual meeting July 13.
Housing, workforce development, renewable energy and criminal work release programs were all discussed by guest speakers.
EDC Executive Director Bryan Robbins read the annual report, noting there were more than 170 project requests last year, with nine requests for buildings over 500,000 square feet. In 2019, there were two requests for buildings that size; Robbins said this is part of a growing trend towards “mega projects,” adding the state of Indiana is pushing to identify suitable sites for these structures.
Robbins finished his report, sharing that Accelerate Rural Indiana, a coalition between Decatur, Rush and Shelby counties plus Batesville, received $20 million in state READI funds.
“We’re very proud of our performance and how we’re working,” Robbins said.
Gary Smith from Reedy Financial discussed the local housing shortage, reviewing housing incentive types, TIF districts and different types of bonds.
Workforce development received grants funding part-time employment efforts up to 20 hours per week, according to EDC Workforce Coordinator Jess Parker. Parker encouraged anyone considering adding a 20 hour per week part-time position to contact her about the EDC’s program.
“Our challenge to ourselves is to really hit those metrics ahead of time, get those running,” she said.
The Opportunity Expo featured employers from three counties and received great feedback from students, Parker said. EDC plans to host an Opportunity Expo next year, possibly in February.
Parker introduced Caroline Stapp, a recent North Decatur graduate working with the EDC and organizing an entrepreneur seminar for area teens. Stapp wants her seminar to inspire and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. Those interested in participating should contact Stapp or Parker.
Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose gave a presentation about the work release program’s re-launch and other projects over the past six months. Meyerrose credited jail commander Mike Eggleston for successes.
The first program to be relaunched is the GED program, which was started under the previous administration but was discontinued. A men’s GED class was completed the week of July 3 and a women’s class will begin later this month.
A work release program is planned. There was previously a work release program under former Sheriff Greg Allen which was discontinued due to the detention center not being suitable. The new detention center has enough space and is suitable for a work release program. Work release inmates can’t be in general population.
“I think it’s going to work well,” Meyerrose said, noting there aren’t yet any work release inmates. “We’re trying to find the right candidates.”
The detention center is also exploring a six-month apprenticeship program via River Valley Resources; a similar program has been successful in Clark County.
“We’re trying to prepare our inmates to be successful when they leave,” Meyerrose said.
Finally, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter discussed the need for area businesses to engage with the criminal justice system in a positive and proactive way. He cited studies showing reduced recidivism rates among work release inmates given job training, interview skills training and paired with employers compared to general population inmates.
“We know,” he said, “when people work it provides them with a sense of purpose. It provides them with a sense of self-worth. It provides them with structure, something to do every day.”
State level legislation will require counties to implement programs aimed at reducing recidivism, but Harter explained it also makes business sense and cited a Philadelphia study where it was found it cost $3.6 million to house inmates for one year. When those inmates were able to get jobs, Harter explained, they paid income taxes, purchased items and more.
“There are real financial consequences,” he said, “to helping these folks find employment and stay out of the criminal justice system.”
Decatur County is organizing a Wellness Court and jail chemical addiction program (JCAP), using a successful Dearborn County program as a model. A Wellness Court is a drug court; Decatur County’s was approved recently by the state Supreme Court on a preliminary basis. Harter credited the program’s creation to Superior Court judge Matthew Bailey. The Wellness Court currently has three participants; the goal is to grow and get approval to hire an employee to manage it.
Outgoing EDC President Brett Abplanalp was acknowledged, as was outgoing secretary Steve Freeman prior to the meeting being adjourned.
