GREENSBURG - The Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development board met June 8. Executive director Bryan Robbins provided the Daily News with a summary of the meeting.
Housing statistics were reviewed. The housing market locally is stable, though there are fewer closings compared to May 2022, with slightly higher inventory.
Greensburg and Decatur County schools updated the board on building projects including improvements to Greensburg Junior High School and to the two county elementary schools’ playgrounds.
Robbins serves as president for the Regional Development Authority overseeing READI projects and funds. Two Decatur County projects currently await state approval: the Preserve Main Street project, which will complete the streetscapes on the east and north sides of downtown Greensburg plus the renovation of the former Wooden Bench building at 132 N. Franklin Street, and the Allen Memorial Pool renovation. The pool renovation project is currently in the design phase with a financial plan to be proposed to county officials.
The board heard a status update from Robbins regarding current projects discussing the EDC’s “stance on business recruitment,” Robbins stated, “and reaffirmed the purpose is to facilitate new businesses and business expansions, providing the community with opportunities that they can decide upon accordingly. The EDC serves as a catalyst, not a decision-making body.”
Decatur County continues rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, economically. The unemployment rate is approximately 3%.
Robbins gave the EDC director’s report, reviewing networking trips he made throughout the state, including one at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the month of May.
The I-74 Corridor Group will unveil their Rural Economic Development model soon, though a date was note provided. The Rural Economic Development model is a project coordinated between Purdue University and Indiana’s economic development association and focuses on agricultural resources in the region.
The EDC’s annual meeting is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. July 13 at Greensburg City Hall. Speakers will include Gary Smith with Reedy Financial on housing needs in Indiana, Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose with Doug Brown on the county Wellness Court and work-release programs.
