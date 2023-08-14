GREENSBURG – Efforts to attract new housing to the area continue.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Board, Decatur County Council member Deanna Burkart presented a housing report which described the county’s housing market as strong and predicted it would remain strong for a while.
EDC director Bryan Robbins Robbins said, “We could always use more new homes and more new lots,” while also noting the city is speaking to developers to spur investment in housing. Robbins emphasized that rural areas around Indiana are all facing a housing need.
Tom Hunter and Jarrod Burns, the superintendents for Greensburg and Decatur County schools, respectively, spoke and indicated enrollment is strong in both school districts.
Workforce Development coordinator Jessica Barker discussed a program that will assist Greensburg Community Schools in advancing work-based learning via internships and job shadow opportunities.
READI 2.0 is starting soon, Robbins reported. While there’s no deadline, yet, EDC is reviewing previous project possibilities and exploring new ones.
Robbins also indicated that he, as the EDC’s director, has been approved for a regional trip to Japan in November.
“We’re very unique in our relationship with Japan,” he said. “With our Japanese companies, GECOM, Honda and Nipro, the country has invested in Decatur County in particular. We want to keep up that relationship.”
