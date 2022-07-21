GREENSBURG — The Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg Decatur County recently hosted their annual meeting at City Hall.
Speaking for EDC President Brett Abplanalp, who was unable to attend, EDC Executive Director Bryan Robbins welcomed guests and began the luncheon by saying the Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg is all about community while noting the organization works cooperatively to provide a brighter future for the all of Decatur County.
Treasurer Chris Bower gave a brief explanation of the 2021 fiscal year’s financial statistics.
Total income for the EDC in 2021 was $239,152, with 31.5 percent coming from Decatur County dues, 6.3 percent from a Tourism Attraction Grant, 24.4 percent from membership dues and 31.5 percent from City of Greensburg dues.
Of $210,550 in total expenses, .1 percent went for the website, 18 percent to grant expenses, 3.8 percent for benefits/SSI expenses, 2.2 percent for business development, 1.2 percent for regional partnerships, 22.3 percent in reimbursable expenses and 40.9 percent gross was used for salaries.
The EDC’s total assets are $477,180.15 with $204,732.91 in a revolving loan fund, leaving and end of year surplus of $30,000.
Bower lauded Robbins and newly-hired Project Coordinator Jessica Barker for being fiscally responsible and staying within the budget the Board sets.
The financial statement was unanimously approved.
EDC Secretary Steve Freeman conducted the yearly election of officers. Those elected were President Brett Abplanalp, Vice President Scott Wessler, Treasurer Chris Bower and Secretary Steve Freeman.
Robbins continued, recognizing deceased President David Miers, who passed away in early summer. Robbins said Miers was as a longtime community leader, farmer, mentor and a friend.
“He had tremendous impact on the community. We’re sorry to have lost him,” he said.
The Executive Director’s report was a walk-through of 2021 from the perspective of the many acronyms used in the industry.
Among other things, Robbins talked about Indiana’s investments in renewable energy sources and the Greensburg Decatur County EDC’s efforts to attract those “green” technologies to Greensburg.
He also spoke about the network of railroad lines through the county, noting their continued importance as a viable asset to the county, and about women and their rising recognition in local industry and EDC Board membership, diversity in the county, and volunteer participation in throughout the community.
All in all, his presentation entailed his office’s efforts to bring new residential, business and industrial interests to the local community, all with the intent of helping Greensburg grow.
Marine veteran and Outreach and Partnerships Manager Brian Evans for INVets Indiana also spoke. He works with industry and private businesses in Indiana to develop the workforce with active and reserve service members.
Robbins closed the meeting, thanking those in attendance and offering a brief toast to another profitable year.
Lunch was catered by Mayasari restaurant of Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.