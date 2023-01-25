GREENSBURG - The Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg/Decatur County hosted a virtual reality event at Greensburg City Hall to explore new options in deciding on a career.
The Vision Three Company brought their touring roadshow to Greensburg to experience first-hand what a day in the life is like at one of Indiana’s top manufacturing companies and to explore creative means for workforce development, education and marketing.
Wearing virtual reality headsets, each participant virtually explored a computer generated "reality' giving them first-hand experience in different manufacturing environments in different industries.
Virtual reality is a simulated experience that employs 3D near-eye displays, sensors and processed sound to give the user an immersive feel of a virtual world. Many of today's students are familiar with virtual realities, particularly through working with video games.
After filming everything in an industries' scope, V3 provides cloud-based realities that immerse each students into training protocols (such as medical or military training, or working with industry specific machinery) in a way that the student can derive firsthand experience from their explorations.
Other distinct types of VR-style technology include augmented reality and mixed reality, sometimes referred to as extended reality or XR, although definitions are currently changing due to the vigor of the industry.
VR education meets multi-generational learners where they are and uses the power of total immersion to create a direct and lasting impression akin to being there.
Vision Three provide exposure to and immersive experiences in skills, interests, industries, and even job shadowing. This platform fosters equitable college and career readiness, increases employability skills, maximizes inclusive student success, and bridges talent to workforce opportunities.
The large conference at City Hall was set up with brightly colored grey and orange stanchions with Oculus-style VR headsets. With a few adjustments to account for differing head size and obstructions like eye glasses, the participant was conducted into the alternate reality and invited to explore.
There were two major sessions of the day and students from South, North and Greensburg participated. The morning session was set for students, and the afternoon portion of the V3Connect Roadshow was geared towards local corporations and community members.
After donning a viewer and "exploring," Decatur County Community Foundation Director Tami Wenning said, "I think it's fascinating how a computer can trick the brain into believing what you see in those headsets are real."
