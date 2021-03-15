GREENSBURG - More than 80% of Indiana's firefighters work on a volunteer basis, with many of the state's rural communities depending entirely on them to respond to emergencies at all hours of the day.
These Hoosier volunteers put their lives on the line to protect us and our property and do so without financial compensation while also managing full-time jobs and family. Unfortunately, the number of volunteer firefighters fell by 12% nationally over the last three decades, as reported by the National Fire Protection Agency. To help our communities recruit and retain volunteers, academic incentives are offered to volunteers who want to jumpstart or advance their careers.
Purdue Global will provide course waivers to 250 members of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association for a free portfolio assessment and capstone course. Waivers are available for portfolio development courses and bachelor's degree capstone courses. To receive waivers, applicants must complete a portfolio development course from Purdue Global and submit their portfolio for review by Jan. 30, 2022. They must also enroll at Purdue Global and begin their bachelor's degree capstone no later than Dec. 1, 2026. To learn more about enrolling or connect with an advisor, visit go.purdueglobal.edu.
Another investment in Hoosier volunteer responders is the Ivy Tech Community College Public Safety Scholarship. The scholarship is available to any active volunteer firefighter or EMS personnel. The funding covers tuition and technology fees and is open to both full and part-time students seeking a degree. For more information and to apply, visit ivytech.edu or call 888-489-5463.
"These scholarships and academic waivers help our volunteer firefighters not only expand their education but also give departments a new tool to retain and recruit members," said Indiana Rep. Randall Frye (R-Greensburg). "After dedicating my 26-year career to being a firefighter, I can attest to how rewarding it is to save others and help those in need, but it is also physically demanding and dangerous work. Our state and community need firefighters, as well as other first responders who are willing to answer the call.
To learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter, visit ivfa.org.
Frye represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
