INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Arts Commission has announced that 20 educators from across the state have been chosen to participate in a new program centered on bringing arts and creativity into the classroom. This prestigious program invites top educators to participate in hands-on training sessions followed by implementation of a full semester of arts activities in the classroom.
The Indiana Educator Fellowship for Creative Teachers is a program of the IAC in partnership with the Indiana Department of Education that celebrates and supports outstanding educators throughout the state in implementing creativity-centered innovation in the classroom.
Research shows creative teaching strategies, also known as arts integration, improve student engagement, student learning retention, and student literacy skills.
“We selected some of the most energetic, innovative educators across the Hoosier State to participate in this fellowship,” said Stephanie Haines, Arts Education and Accessibility program manager at the IAC. “It is exciting to meet with so many inspired educators who are ready to integrate arts and creativity into the classroom to the benefit of their students.”
The 2023-2024 Creative Educator Cohort includes:
Kaylene Huntsman, Shelbyville Central High School (Shelby County)
Paul Satchwill, Batesville High School (Ripley County)
The fellows will attend a series of virtual learning sessions and will receive two days of immersive, hands-on training in connecting creativity to state standards, access to a fully funded in-school creative arts residency, and a $1,000 honorarium.
Educators who are interested in learning more about arts integration are invited to attend the one-day in-person training. This free training opportunity will take place on July 11, 2023 at Franklin College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.