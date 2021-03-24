GREENSBURG/BATESVILLE – This year’s Easter Egg hunt will take a different approach in both the Greensburg and Batesville communities, while at last report Rushville has not announced any plans for the annual activity.
In Greensburg, participants are encouraged to “Hop Along On Our Easter Bunny Trail” from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27. This event replaces the traditional community Easter Egg hunt.
The Daily News, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and several community partners are teaming up to make the event possible.
Organizers agree this is a great way to safely celebrate Easter this year!
How It Works
At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, start at Greensburg Elementary School where you can grab a free lunch compliments of the Decatur County YMCA and Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
At 1 p.m., make plans to hop along our Easter Egg trail to get a free basket from the Easter Bunny at Decatur County Primary Care adjacent to DCMH. Visitors should watch for the posted signs directing them to the distribution location. There you will also be given a map to visit other community partners for more goodies.
Follow through to the end of the trail for your chance at some great door prizes.
Trail Stops
There are 10 stops all together.
Greensburg Elementary School
900 Big Blue Ave.
Starting at 12:30 p.m. the first 500 participants receive a free meal provided by the YMCA and DCMH.
Decatur County Primary Care
718 N. Lincoln St.
At 1 p.m., begin here for your free Easter Basket.
After that, visit the following locations before 3 p.m. for additional goodies and chances to win!
Greensburg Public Library
1110 E. Main St.
Decatur County REMC
1430 W. Main St.
Aspen Place Health Campus
2320 N. Montgomery Rd.
Noles Family Dental
1315 Westridge Pkwy.
Community Church of Greensburg
1424 W. Vandalia Rd.
Dana Witkemper – State Farm Insurance
905 W. Keegans Way
Tree City Medical Partners
955 N. Michigan Ave.
YMCA / Greensburg Daily News
1 YMCA Way
Each location along the trail is drive-thru only.
Daily News Assistant Publisher Natalie Acra explained why the more traditional egg hunt is being replaced this year.
“The annual egg hunt that we have at the Decatur County YMCA has a huge attendance,” she said. “Due to COVID-related attendance guidelines, we agreed that we want to keep everyone safe and healthy. We wanted to continue the tradition, but we needed to get creative to make this happen.”
Batesville
In place of an Easter Egg hunt, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second Easter Bunny Drive-Thru from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3 at Liberty Park, 716 South Park Ave.
The first 250 children (10 and under) will receive a gift bag/candy and all other children who arrive after 250 visitors will also receive candy.
In addition, the Chamber will hand out 12 golden eggs which can be returned to the Chamber office during normal business hours for a prize.
The Chamber is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301 Shopping Village in Batesville.
Contact the Chamber at 812-934-3101 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.