BATESVILLE - Young students at St. Louis Catholic School recently turned on their incubators to make sure everything worked prior to putting in eggs.
Then, their teachers played “professor” and taught the children about the life cycle of a chick.
They then went over all the rules so they knew to take good care of the chicks.
Next, students had to complete their countdown worksheets because they were already asking when the chicks would hatch.
In addition, students placed their own (paper) egg on their chairs to “incubate” and they will have a surprise on their seats once the chicks hatch.
The next three weeks will be quite eventful and are truly one of the instructors involved favorite units of the year.
In the next few days, students will learn about animals that are oviparous (hatch from eggs) and will also continue with learning about dinosaurs, another student favorite!
The teachers involved offered their thanks to all the families who donated eggs, noting they = couldn’t have done this without their help.
