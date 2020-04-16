GREENSBURG – State officials have offered their thoughts on Decatur County receiving Community Crossing Matching Grant funds.
It was announced earlier this week that Decatur County will receive $999,970. The city of Greensburg was awarded a $237,297 matching grant.
More than 200 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined total of $126.5 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program. The grants are made available through the Indiana Department of Transportation as a result of a law State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) and State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville), as well as others, supported in 2017.
According to representatives from the offices of Frye and Ziemke, in total, more than $738 million has been distributed for local road projects through the Community Crossings program. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
An estimated $100 million will be available for communities opting to apply for these grants during the July 2020 call for projects, according to the elected officials.
Other cities in southeastern Indiana that received the grant includes Batesville, who received $217,090, and Versailles, who received $12,600.
Greensburg locations that will be funded by the grant include:
• Portions of South Broadway Street
• Portions of West Hendricks Street
• Portions of South Ireland Street
• Portions of North Anderson Street
• Portions of East North Street
• Portions of North Lathrop Street
• Portions of North Monfort Street
• Portions of South Christy Road
• Portions of North East Street
“This funding is a boost for our local communities and their budgets," Frye said. "These grants allow for many projects to be completed more quickly. Some of our roads and bridge improvements wouldn't happen at all without Community Crossings dollars from the state."
Ziemke also shared her thoughts about the program.
"This program is about the state making strong investments in our local communities," Ziemke said. "These dollars go directly to identified enhancements, bringing improvements to our area along with creating jobs by hiring workers to finish the projects."
Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said the 2020-2021 Community Crossing Matching Grant was one of the first items the he and the city’s leadership team worked on after taking office in January.
“I am very proud of the community’s proposal and excited to see this investment in our infrastructure,” Marsh said. “It is great to see an award for 100 percent of our ask, and I appreciate the work that went into preparing our application. I thank Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGinness and our General Assembly for their continued support of the Community Crossing Matching Grant program.”
