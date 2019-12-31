Elected officials take their seats at City Hall

GREENSBURG — With the turn of the new year, two new faces will be seen at Greensburg City Hall.
New to City Hall
Following November’s election, Republican Joshua Marsh ousted Democratic incumbent Mayor Dan Manus by a vote of 1,643 to 886 (64.97 percent to 35.03 percent).
Marsh told the Daily News his top priority for the city is public safety, with other priorities including infrastructure, communication and community investment.
As for the city-clerk treasurer position, Republican Brenda L. Dwenger beat Democrat incumbent Ashlee Green by a vote tally of 1,622 to 897 (65.39 percent to 35.61 percent).
Dwenger told the Daily News her No. 1 priority if elected “is to perform the duties of Greensburg City Clerk-Treasurer with knowledge and experience to do the job.”
Other election results
Republican candidate for City Council, District 1, Kevin Fleetwood, ousted Democrat Ryan Maddux by 72 votes
Fleetwood defeated Maddux 341 votes to 269 (55.9 percent to 44.1 percent) in the municipal election.
Fleetwood said his top priority is to ensure that the city budget is met and that the city always has a balanced budget.
Vietta McKenzie (District 2), Jamie Cain (District 3), Rick Emsweller (District 4) and Darrell Poling (At-Large) were all unopposed for their city council seats.
In total, 2,542 local citizens casted a vote in this year’s election.
There were 1,813 votes on Election Day: 146 paper absentee votes and 583 walk-in absentee votes.
The voter turnout was 36.3 percent, which was up from 24.41 percent in 2015.
Elected officials officially took their seats Jan. 1.
