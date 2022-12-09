GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Election Board met in special session Thursday and dismissed a complaint it was considering about a newspaper advertisement for Sheriff Dave Durant that failed to include a required disclaimer.
In attendance at the meeting were Republican member Jennifer Sturges, Democratic member Ryan Maddux, Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts (who serves as both a member and secretary of the board), and Election Deputy Patricia Louagie.
It was noted that a withdrawal of complaint for the disclaimer issue was filed with the clerk’s office by email from the complainant on November 29.
A motion to formally accept this withdrawal by the complainant was made by Maddux, seconded by Sturges, and supported by all members.
This matter has been officially closed in regards to the Decatur County Election Board, according to the unapproved draft of the minutes from the meeting.
A related fact finding meeting originally scheduled for December 15 and a formal hearing scheduled for December 20 were both cancelled on a motion by Maddux that was seconded by Sturges and supported by all.
There were no questions or concerns expressed about this matter.
In the interest of transparency, it should be noted the advertisement in question was published in the Daily News and that the newspaper accepted responsibility for not including the required disclaimer which resulted from an unintentional oversight.
The Election Board will next meet at 1 p.m. January 3 in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.